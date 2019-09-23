Monday, September 23rd | 23 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Upbeat on UK PM Johnson’s Idea of New Iran Nuclear Deal

Poll: Israelis View UN More Unfavorably Than Any Other Nationality Surveyed

Seeking Unity, Israeli President Rivlin Hosts Gantz-Netanyahu Meeting: ‘A Shared and Equal Government Is Possible’

Jewish Pro-Palestinian Activist at UK Labour Conference Hails Corbyn, Claims No Antisemitism in Party

PA Security Forces Thwart Attempt by Iran-Backed Islamic Jihad to Build Rockets in West Bank

Actress Alex Borstein Dedicates Emmy Win to Her Holocaust Survivor Grandmother

Republican Casino Magnate Adelson Cautioned Trump on Trade War With China: WSJ

US Senator Graham Says He Is Trying to Get Turkey Back in F-35 Fold

Pompeo Says US Mission Is to Avoid War With Iran but Measures in Place to Deter

The Most Urgent Tech-Related Tasks the New Israeli Parliament Must Tackle

September 23, 2019 9:58 am
0

Austria to Offer Citizenship to British Jewish Descendants of Holocaust Survivors

avatar by JNS.org

The Austrian Parliament Building in Vienna. Photo: Jean Fonseca via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Starting on Sept. 1, 2020, Austria will offer citizenship to British Jewish descendants of Holocaust survivors, thanks to changes to Austria’s nationality laws, which were approved unanimously on Thursday.

Those who fled Austria before the end of World War II have long been able to reclaim their citizenship. Now, the descendants of those affected will be eligible to apply.

The change will apply not only to the children and grandchildren of survivors, but potentially to great-grandchildren as well.

Those who apply will not need to live in Austria or surrender their British citizenship.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.