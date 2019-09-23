Austria to Offer Citizenship to British Jewish Descendants of Holocaust Survivors

JNS.org – Starting on Sept. 1, 2020, Austria will offer citizenship to British Jewish descendants of Holocaust survivors, thanks to changes to Austria’s nationality laws, which were approved unanimously on Thursday.

Those who fled Austria before the end of World War II have long been able to reclaim their citizenship. Now, the descendants of those affected will be eligible to apply.

The change will apply not only to the children and grandchildren of survivors, but potentially to great-grandchildren as well.

Those who apply will not need to live in Austria or surrender their British citizenship.