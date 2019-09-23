Monday, September 23rd | 23 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Poll: Israelis View UN More Unfavorably Than Any Other Nationality

Seeking Unity, Israeli President Rivlin Hosts Gantz-Netanyahu Meeting: ‘A Shared and Equal Government Is Possible’

Jewish Pro-Palestinian Activist at UK Labour Conference Hails Corbyn, Claims No Antisemitism in Party

PA Security Forces Thwart Attempt by Iran-Backed Islamic Jihad to Build Rockets in West Bank

Actress Alex Borstein Dedicates Emmy Win to Her Holocaust Survivor Grandmother

Republican Casino Magnate Adelson Cautioned Trump on Trade War With China: WSJ

US Senator Graham Says He Is Trying to Get Turkey Back in F-35 Fold

Pompeo Says US Mission Is to Avoid War With Iran but Measures in Place to Deter

The Most Urgent Tech-Related Tasks the New Israeli Parliament Must Tackle

Saudi Arabia to Restore Full Oil Output by Next Week: Source

September 23, 2019 1:32 pm
0

PA Security Forces Thwart Attempt by Iran-Backed Islamic Jihad to Build Rockets in West Bank

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Streaks of light are pictured as rockets are launched from the northern Gaza Strip toward Israel, as seen from Sderot, Aug. 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Palestinian Authority security forces have thwarted an attempt by Islamic Jihad to manufacture rockets in the West Bank.

The Israeli news site Mako reported that the terrorist group was operating under Iranian guidance in the building of low-tech rockets.

Despite their crude nature, such rockets would place central Israel under direct threat from short-range projectiles, compounding the threat from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip that southern Israel has faced for nearly two decades.

According to intelligence assessments, various terrorist groups in the West Bank are attempting to establish infrastructure to enable them to conduct major attacks.

While there have been recent terror incidents in the West Bank, most have been stabbings or shootings, rather than rocket attacks or suicide bombings.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.