First Synagogue in UAE to Be Built by 2022 in Abu Dhabi

avatar by JNS.org

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The United Arab Emirates will begin constructing its first synagogue in the next several months.

It is scheduled to be completed in 2022 as part of a multifaith complex called the Abrahamic Family House in the capital of Abu Dhabi, reported Reuters.

A small group of Jews who live in the capital reportedly meet for worship in a private residence.

The UAE currently does not have diplomatic relations with the State of Israel.

In May, the Anti-Defamation League announced New York University chaplain Rabbi Yehuda Sarna as the first chief rabbi of the Jewish community in the UAE.

