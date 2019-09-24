In May, the Anti-Defamation League announced New York University chaplain Rabbi Yehuda Sarna as the first chief rabbi of the Jewish community in the UAE.
First Synagogue in UAE to Be Built by 2022 in Abu Dhabi
by JNS.org
JNS.org – The United Arab Emirates will begin constructing its first synagogue in the next several months.
It is scheduled to be completed in 2022 as part of a multifaith complex called the Abrahamic Family House in the capital of Abu Dhabi, reported Reuters.
A small group of Jews who live in the capital reportedly meet for worship in a private residence.
The UAE currently does not have diplomatic relations with the State of Israel.