Buttigieg Regional Organizing Director Praises Farrakhan on Social Media
by JNS.org
JNS.org – Deven Anderson, who began working on Aug. 27 as a regional organizing director in Columbia, SC, for the 2020 presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., has actively posted social-media praises of National of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has an extensive history of making anti-Jewish remarks such as “I’m anti-termite,” and that Hitler was “a very great man.”
Between April 2010 and August 2013, Anderson tweeted more than 20 times, lauding the black nationalist’s sermons and quoting him.
The Washington Free Beacon first reported on the tweets.
The media outlet also wrote that Anderson attended a sermon where Farrakhan said, “You can walk with a Jew, but you can’t walk with me.”
Related coverage
The Buttigieg campaign did not respond to a request for comment about the Free Beacon report.
Anderson’s tweets include: “So its going to be a touch decision this Sunday for church either between Louis Farrakhan and Cornel West”; “This is really intense men and women are divided in different lines. The NOI is out in full effect. This is an experience”; “I swear this is like the scene from Malcom [sic] X in front of the hospital when they were lined up. Beautiful sight looking at he [sic] Brothers”; “Mad i’m missing the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan on TVOne”; “Getting my church now watching the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan in TVone”; “woke up watching the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan speak. Pretty good as usual..”; and “LOL QOTD: ‘One second ago you were Baptist now you are Muslim’ in reference to me going from gospel to now listening to Farrakhan.”
This is really intense men and women are divided in different lines. The NOI is out in full effect. This is an experience
— Deven D. Anderson (@BrothaBlackMan) April 25, 2010
I swear this is like the scene from Malcom [sic] X in front of the hospital when they were lined up. Beautiful sight looking at he Brothers
— Deven D. Anderson (@BrothaBlackMan) April 25, 2010
Mad i’m missing the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan on TVOne.
— Deven D. Anderson (@BrothaBlackMan) May 10, 2010
Getting my church now watching the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan in TVone.
— Deven D. Anderson (@BrothaBlackMan) June 20, 2010
woke up watching the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan speak. Pretty good as usual..
— Deven D. Anderson (@BrothaBlackMan) August 15, 2010
LOL QOTD: “One second ago you were Baptist now you are Muslim” in reference to me going from gospel to now listening to Farrakhan
— Deven D. Anderson (@BrothaBlackMan) February 23, 2011