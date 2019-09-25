Israeli Woman Wounded in Suspected Stabbing Attack Near Modi’in

A 22-year-old Israeli woman was in moderate condition on Wednesday after being stabbed in a suspected terror attack.

The Israeli news site Walla reported that the incident took place on Highway 443 near the city of Modi’in. Emergency services responded and found the victim with wounds on her upper body. She was evacuated to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.

The attacker, a 14-year-old described as a “resident of the territories,” i.e., the West Bank, was arrested at the scene by Israeli border guards.

A statement by the Israel Police said, “The Israel Police received a report of a woman of around 20 who was believed to have been wounded in a stabbing. … The suspect involved in the incident, a 14-year-old male resident of the territories, has been arrested.”

“Police forces are at the scene and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated,” the statement added.