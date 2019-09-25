Wednesday, September 25th | 25 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Speakers at UK Labour Party Event Deny Antisemitism Problem, Denounce IHRA Definition

Iran Says Detention of British Tanker Lifted but Investigation of Ship Ongoing

US-Israeli Web Design Platform Duda Raises $25 Million in Equity

Sanctions-Hit Iran Props Up Economy With Bartering, Secret Deals

Endangered Turtles Bred in Captivity in Israel to Help Save Species

‘If You Can’t Be Antisemitic, There’s No Free Speech,’ Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Tells Appreciative Crowd at Columbia University

Israeli Woman Wounded in Suspected Stabbing Attack Near Modi’in

Israeli Telecommunication Startup Drivenets to Set Up Romanian R&D Center

Singapore’s Temasek Wants in on Israel’s Food Tech Know-How

Israel-Advocacy Groups Urge Cancellation of ‘Antisemitic,’ Pro-Palestinian Conference at University of Minnesota

September 25, 2019 1:36 pm
0

Speakers at UK Labour Party Event Deny Antisemitism Problem, Denounce IHRA Definition

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Ken Livingstone, Jackie Walker and other far-left activists at a meeting of Labour Against the Witchhunt, Sept. 24, 2019. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

Speakers at a UK Labour event held on Tuesday dismissed the idea of antisemitism within the party, denounced the internationally-accepted definition of antisemitism and accused the “the State of Israel and its lobby” of a conspiracy to “smear the left” with “false accusations of antisemitism.”

Representatives of the group HOPE not hate, which campaigns against racism and antisemitism, attended the meeting of Labour Against the Witchhunt against the backdrop of the Labour party’s annual conference in Brighton.

Labour Against the Witchhunt is a far-left group founded to fend off accusations of antisemitism, oppose organizational attempts to deal with it and defend party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is seen by the majority of British Jews as personally antisemitic.

Among the featured speakers at the meeting were Jackie Walker, Ken Livingstone and Chris Williamson, all of whom have made statements widely viewed as antisemitic.

Related coverage

September 25, 2019 11:28 am
0

‘If You Can’t Be Antisemitic, There’s No Free Speech,’ Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Tells Appreciative Crowd at Columbia University

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad defended his right to express antisemitic views in the name of free speech in remarks...

According to HOPE not hate, Livingstone, who falsely accused the Zionist movement of collaborating with Nazism, appeared to blame the increase of antisemitism on criticism of antisemitism, saying, “There has been an increase in antisemitism because all this media attention on it has led to real antisemites attacking people.”

Asa Winstanley, who was suspended by Labour for antisemitism, attacked the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which has been adopted by governments around the world, as “bogus.”

He then claimed, “The State of Israel and its lobby in this country uses a long-running campaign of false accusations of antisemitism to smear the left.”

Activist Jackie Walker, who was expelled from Labour over antisemitic statements, such as claiming Jews were “the chief financiers” of the African slave trade, attacked whistleblowers who appeared in a BBC Panorama documentary on antisemitism in the Labour party.

“The people in that ‘Panorama’ documentary know nothing about Jewish history,” she said, in a bizarre remark.

Chris Williamson, who was suspended from Labour after he said the party had “given too much ground, been too apologetic” on the issue of antisemitism, also charged that there was a conspiracy against Labour and its leader.

“It’s no coincidence that it’s Jeremy Corbyn’s praetorian guard who are being targeted,” he said.

He also called for the abolition of the party’s internal antisemitism watchdog, comparing it to the Soviet-era East German secret police force.

“I would tear down the compliance unit because we are a political party not the Stasi,” he said.

HOPE not hate tweeted of the event, “Tonight’s meeting is reminder of the desperate need to fight antisemitism on the left.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.