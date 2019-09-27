Friday, September 27th | 27 Elul 5779

September 27, 2019 10:55 am
Medical Device Company Body Vision Raises $20 Million

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

The homepage of Body Vision Medical’s website. Photo: Screenshot.

CTech – Medical device company Body Vision Medical Ltd. has completed a $20 million series C funding round, the company announced Wednesday. Body Vision intends to use the funds to streamline the commercialization and manufacturing of its disposable lung navigation catheter, which received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in May.

Founded in 2014 and based in central Israeli town Ramat Hasharon, Body Vision develops intra-body navigation technology designed to assist early lung cancer diagnostics and treatment. The company has raised $34.5 million to date, according to Pitchbook data.

