Most Israelis Are Satisfied With Their Lives and Economic Situation, Says New Survey

The average household income in Israel over the past year was NIS 20,027 (approximately $5,750) before taxes, according to the report. Sixty-six point five percent of Israelis live in a property they own, and only 39.5 percent of those homeowners are still paying off their mortgage, the report said. Only 11.3 percent reported feeling poor, the report said.

Of the country’s population, 74.2 percent are Jewish, 21 percent are Arab, and 4 percent are classified as other. According to the report, 196,000 babies were born in the country over the last year.