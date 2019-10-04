Friday, October 4th | 5 Tishri 5780

October 4, 2019 10:24 am
0

Russia Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Journalist’s Arrest in Tehran

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a November 2017 meeting in Sochi. Photo: Reuters / Mikhail Klimentyev.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador on Friday over the detention of a Russian journalist in Tehran, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“Due to the detention in Tehran of Russian citizen Yulia Yuzik, Iran’s ambassador has been invited to the foreign ministry to facilitate a quick clarification of the circumstances of the incident and the protection of the rights of the Russian citizen,” Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

Another Russian news agency, Interfax, quoted the Russian embassy in Iran as saying that according to her mother, Yuzik has been charged with working for Israeli security services.

The Iranian authorities have not yet officially notified the Russian embassy of the incident, an embassy spokesman told Interfax.

Yuzik’s daughter wrote on her Facebook page that her mother had been arrested on Oct. 3 and would stand trial on Oct. 5. Yuzik has only been allowed to make one brief phone call, her daughter said.

