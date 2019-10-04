Friday, October 4th | 6 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Swastikas in NJ Schools Symptom of Deeper Challenge of Antisemitism, Bigotry, Democratic Congressman Says

India on High Alert Over Threat of Terror Attack Targeting Israeli, Jewish Sites on Yom Kippur

Palestinian Rioter Killed on Israel-Gaza Border, Amid Renewed Unrest

US Downgrades Participation in Summit Geared to Raise Money for PA

Reggae Singer Ziggy Marley Honored for Israel Support in Face of BDS Pressure

British TV Star Rachel Riley at Algemeiner ‘J100’ Gala: ‘In the Face of Hate, There Is a Moral Duty to Act’

World Bank Ignores Palestinian Authority ‘Play-to-Slay’ Crisis of Its Own Making

High School Students Demean the Holocaust

Netanyahu’s Future Cloudy Amid Corruption Charges

Yom Kippur and Our Inescapable Relationship With God

October 4, 2019 4:52 pm
0

Swastikas in NJ Schools Symptom of Deeper Challenge of Antisemitism, Bigotry, Democratic Congressman Says

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative. Photo: Georgetown University Police Department.

New Jersey is experiencing a “huge increase” in antisemitic activity and “every tool” needs to be used to combat the trend, the congressman representing the state’s 5th electoral district declared on Friday.

Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer was speaking on a conference call arranged to address a spate of swastika daubings and other antisemitic offenses in New Jersey public schools in recent weeks.

Highlighting the growing threat posed by white supremacist groups across the state, Gottheimer emphasized that his office was actively assisting security enhancement at religious institutions.

“We’re working together with our communities and our religious institutions by providing them with non-profit security grants,” Gottheimer said.

Related coverage

October 4, 2019 4:26 pm
0

India on High Alert Over Threat of Terror Attack Targeting Israeli, Jewish Sites on Yom Kippur

Security authorities in India are on heightened alert due to a threat that terrorists will target Israeli and Jewish sites...

Grants of over $1 million this year have assisted synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious buildings with extra lighting, better locks and other safety measures.

In Bergen County, three incidents at public schools involving swastika daubings have been reported since May. In the most recent case, on Sept. 27, two swastikas were found in the boy’s bathroom of Glen Rock Middle School. School officials shut down the bathroom and reported the incident to police.

Speaking on the same call as Gottheimer, Evan Bernstein — New Jersey regional director for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) — also underlined the challenges posed in the state’s public schools over combating racism and antisemitism.

“There were 63 antisemitic incidents in New Jersey schools in 2o18 and 61 in 2017,” Bernstein said.

While the ADL continues to gather 2019’s data, “we know there is a huge problem,” he added.

According to the ADL’s 2018 audit, New Jersey registered the highest number of antisemitic offenses — 200 — behind only California with 341 and New York with 340.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.