Sunday, October 6th | 7 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Turkey’s Kanter Says He Was Harassed by Erdogan Supporters

Australia Denies Extradition of Iranian Academic to US

At Least 18 Killed in Iraq Protests Overnight, Government Issues New Promises

Britain’s Academic Left Expunges Jews From the Holocaust

Iran Will Use Every Means Possible to Export Its Oil: SHANA

Teens Help Excavate Bronze Age ‘Megalopolis’ in Northern Israel

Schumer, Pelosi to Address Attendees of J Street National Conference in Washington

UK University, College Union Apologize for Holocaust Email Omitting Jewish Victims

Wikipedia’s ‘Longest-Running Hoax’ About Fake Warsaw Death Camp Revealed

Police Search for Assailants Behind Brooklyn Synagogue Vandalism on Rosh Hashanah

October 6, 2019 9:23 am
0

Police Search for Assailants Behind Brooklyn Synagogue Vandalism on Rosh Hashanah

avatar by JNS.org

A screenshot of NYPD security footage showing a milk crate being thrown at the windows of a synagogue in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Police are searching for those behind the vandalism of a synagogue during Rosh Hashanah in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY.

A group of people were caught on surveillance video throwing a milk crate at a synagogue on Monday afternoon, and then returning moments later to throw another one, in addition to a metal mailbox, at the building’s windows, subsequently breaking them.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident a “shocking act of hate,” and said, “We WILL find the perpetrators and hold them responsible. If you have any information, share it with the NYPD. Officers are protecting religious institutions during High Holy Days, and we’ll keep our Jewish community safe.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered the New York State Hate Crimes Task Force to help the NYPD investigate the “disturbing” case.

Related coverage

October 6, 2019 12:07 pm
0

Australia Denies Extradition of Iranian Academic to US

Australia will not extradite an Iranian academic to the United States, Australia's attorney-general said over the weekend, following a 13-month...

He said in a statement, “I am disgusted and enraged by yet another antisemitic act of vandalism, the desecration of a synagogue in Williamsburg over Rosh Hashanah, one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar. It is simply unconscionable.”

Cuomo said, “this incident unfortunately underscores the need for State Police to increase their patrols around houses of worship during the Jewish high holidays this year. In New York, we have no tolerance for hate, and I continue to join with our Jewish community and work to ensure the New Year is one of peace, protection and well-being.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.