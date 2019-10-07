New York Governor Pledges Extra Police Officers to Protect Jewish Institutions on Yom Kippur

Amid a surge in antisemitic attacks in New York City, worshipers attending Yom Kippur services on Tuesday night and Wednesday will be protected by an increased police presence, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed on Monday.

Cuomo said the increased presence would be deployed in time for the Kol Nidrei services that usher in the holiest day of the year for Jews.

“As members of the Jewish community gather Tuesday evening to begin the observance of Yom Kippur, I am directing the State Police to increase patrols around Synagogues and religious centers to ensure this sacred day is not disturbed by anyone seeking to spread division or fear,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo added: “Recent antisemitic incidents, including an attack against a Synagogue in Williamsburg over the Rosh Hashanah holiday, underscore the need to protect against antisemitism and hatred of all kinds. At the same time, we must redouble our commitment to working together to root out bigotry and ignorance and to achieve the promise of an equal, safe and secure society for all.”

Related coverage Prominent Republicans Split From Trump Over Decision to Abandon Kurdish Allies in Syria Prominent Republicans criticized US President Donald Trump on Monday for adopting a policy that effectively abandons America's Kurdish allies in...

New York City’s own police department confirmed that it would be placing extra officers around Jewish institutions as well.

“Our steady sectors are also going to be plugged in and going by the synagogues and making sure that if there is anything that needs to be addressed they will be there to take care of it,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison told local news outlets on Monday.