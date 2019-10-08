Tuesday, October 8th | 9 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Mayor, Local Cops in Canadian City to Attend Yom Kippur Services in Solidarity With Jewish Community After Antisemitic Outrage

Jewish Actor Jesse Eisenberg Talks About ‘Revelation’ Following Poland Trip, Visit With Relative Who Survived Holocaust

Pittsburgh Rabbi Writes Yom Kippur Poem in Honor of Those Killed in Tree of Life Synagogue Massacre

Tourists in Israel Experience ‘Spiritual’ Atmosphere of Yom Kippur

US Jewish Groups Lambaste President Trump Over ‘Abandonment’ of Kurdish Allies to ‘Deadly Whims’ of Turkey’s Erdogan

Israel Shuts Down as Holiest Day of Jewish Year, Yom Kippur, Gets Underway

Top Saudi Muslim Leader Denounces Humiliation of Australian Jewish Boy as ‘Barbaric’ Violation of Islamic Values

Portals to History and Conflict: The Gates of Jerusalem’s Old City

‘Buckle Up’: Abrupt Syria Policy Shift Is Sign of Trump Unchained

Former US President Carter Falls, Requires Stitches

October 8, 2019 3:08 pm
0

Mayor, Local Cops in Canadian City to Attend Yom Kippur Services in Solidarity With Jewish Community After Antisemitic Outrage

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An antisemitic slogan scrawled outside the Beth Jacob synagogue in Hamilton, Ontario. Photo: Facebook.

Senior local officials in the Canadian city of Hamilton are attending Kol Nidrei services on Tuesday night at the Beth Jacob Synagogue as a gesture of solidarity after the building was defaced with antisemitic graffiti over the weekend.

Those attending the synagogue at the start of Yom Kippur — the holiest day in the Jewish calendar — include Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, local councillors, police officers and a pastor from a neighboring church, Canadian website Global News reported.

Hillel Lavery-Yisraeli, who serves as rabbi of Beth Jacob, said he was alerted to the graffiti by congregants who arrived for Shabbat morning services on Saturday. Written in bright pink chalk on the pavement at the entrance to the synagogue was the word “Jews,” crossed out within a circle, as well as a swastika.

Police arrived on the scene to document the evidence and while investigating, officers found several more instances of antisemitic graffiti around the synagogue, including on the sidewalk.

Related coverage

October 8, 2019 12:34 pm
0

Pittsburgh Rabbi Writes Yom Kippur Poem in Honor of Those Killed in Tree of Life Synagogue Massacre

Rabbi Jonathan Perlman, who survived the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh last year, has penned a...

“It’s really disturbing,” Rabbi Lavery-Yisraeli was reported as saying. “We have Holocaust survivors in our congregation who recognize that symbol and had to see it again in their later years.”

The incident came immediately after a conference to address hate in Hamilton was held at the McMaster Innovation Park on Friday and right before Saturday’s Gandhi Peace Festival in front of Hamilton City Hall, Global News reported.

Lavery-Yisraeli, who was a facilitator during the conference on Friday, said he could not be entirely sure whether the timing of the graffiti was related to those events, or whether it was deliberately done ahead of Yom Kippur.

“We don’t want to be hidden,” said Lavery-Yisraeli. “You can see our synagogue from the street and we’re proud to be here. We’re proud to be part of Hamilton and part of this multicultural city.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.