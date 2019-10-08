Tuesday, October 8th | 9 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Actor Jesse Eisenberg Talks About ‘Revelation’ Following Poland Trip, Visit With Relative Who Survived Holocaust

Pittsburgh Rabbi Writes Yom Kippur Poem in Honor of Those Killed in Tree of Life Synagogue Massacre

Tourists in Israel Experience ‘Spiritual’ Atmosphere of Yom Kippur

US Jewish Groups Lambaste President Trump Over ‘Abandonment’ of Kurdish Allies to ‘Deadly Whims’ of Turkey’s Erdogan

Israel Shuts Down as Holiest Day of Jewish Year, Yom Kippur, Gets Underway

Top Saudi Muslim Leader Denounces Humiliation of Australian Jewish Boy as ‘Barbaric’ Violation of Islamic Values

Portals to History and Conflict: The Gates of Jerusalem’s Old City

‘Buckle Up’: Abrupt Syria Policy Shift Is Sign of Trump Unchained

Former US President Carter Falls, Requires Stitches

Protests Resume in Iraq’s Sadr City as Uprising Enters Second Week

October 8, 2019 10:04 am
0

Netanyahu Pre-Indictment Hearings Draw to a Close

avatar by JNS.org

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the press regarding implementing Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and it’s Jewish settlements, in Ramat Gan on September 10, 2019. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90

JNS.org – The fourth and final day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pre-indictment hearings for multiple corruption, bribery, and breach of trust charges ended Monday night after 10 hours, giving way to the next stage, in which Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit determines whether to indict Israel’s leader.

Mandelblit has until Dec. 15 to decide whether Netanyahu will be indicted in any or all of three cases: Case 4000 (the Bezeq-Walla affair), Case 1000 (the illegal gifts affair) and Case 2000 (the Yedioth AhronothIsrael Hayom affair)

Most of the four days of hearings were devoted to Case 4000, considered to be the most serious of the three, with just a day dedicated to Cases 2000 and 1000.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys leaked conflicting reports of happenings inside the hearings, with defenders saying they had surprised Mandelblit with important new evidence, whereas prosecutors insisted no new information had been presented which could cause the cases to be dropped.

Related coverage

October 8, 2019 12:18 pm
0

Tourists in Israel Experience ‘Spiritual’ Atmosphere of Yom Kippur

Tens of thousands of tourists will spend the Yom Kippur holiday in Israel, including many Jews but also some non-Jewish...

On Sunday, a minor scandal erupted when lead prosecuting attorney Liat Ben-Ari failed to arrive at the hearing, due to a family vacation.

As lead prosecutor, and the head of the team which led to the conviction of former prime minister Ehud Olmert on charges of bribery and breach of trust, Ben-Ari’s absence from the hearing was treated by Israeli media as an unprecedented incident.

Some analysts say Ben-Ari failed to attend the hearing due to conflicts with Mandelblit, who overruled Ben-Ari’s intent to charge Netanyahu with bribery in all three cases, choosing to charge him with the more minor offense of breach of trust in Cases 1000 and 2000, and bribery only in Case 4000.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.