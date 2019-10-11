US Enacts Secondary Sanctions Against Iranian Vehicle Manufacturer

JNS.org – The US Treasury Department announced on Thursday that it has enacted secondary sanctions against an Iranian vehicle manufacturer and an Iranian individual accused of providing support for the regime’s ballistic-missile program.

The Trump administration sanctioned Bahman Group, an Iranian vehicle manufacturer under license by Mazda, in October 2018 for its connection to the regime’s Basij internal security force.

The secondary sanctions are for the firm allegedly being linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the United States designated as a terrorist group in April.

Also subject to secondary sanctions was Kambiz Rostamian, who was already sanctioned by the United States in February 2016 for allegedly providing “financial, material, technological or other support” to two Iranian conglomerates linked to Tehran’s ballistic-missile program.