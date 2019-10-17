Thursday, October 17th | 18 Tishri 5780

October 17, 2019 5:51 am
0

Why Can’t Palestinians Talk with Jews About Coexistence Without Fearing for Their Lives?

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

An aerial view of the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Some local Palestinian leaders met with Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria on Wednesday to discuss issues they have in common, as well as coexistence.

The meeting took place in the sukkah of Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council.

“The best way towards coexistence is in the dialogue between leaders who know the needs of both populations,” Dagan said.

While a few of the Palestinians agreed to be photographed, most of the delegation refused to be identified — out of fear of being attacked by the Palestinian Authority.

Which brings up the question: if Palestinian leaders want peace so much, why do they threaten people who want to speak to Jews as normal human beings?

This is a question that J Street, Jewish Voice for Peace, and IfNotNow will never answer.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

