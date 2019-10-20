Sunday, October 20th | 21 Tishri 5780

October 20, 2019 9:41 am
0

Antisemitic Graffiti Spray-Painted on Project Commemorating Jewish Life in Lithuania

avatar by JNS.org

Antisemitic graffiti found on a wall mural commemorating Jewish life in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photo: Facebook.

JNS.org – Antisemitic graffiti was discovered in Vilnius, Lithuania, last week on a project depicting Jewish life before World War II.

The project Walls That Remember is a series of murals on the walls of Vilnius’ former Jewish quarter that is based on photographs of ordinary people that lived in the Jewish community prior to World War II.

The project last Saturday posted on its Facebook page a photo of the graffiti, which was a Jewish Star of David crossed out, along with the message, “The people who did this must be found and held accountable for this hate crime. We believe Lithuania is a country that does not tolerate hatred. We will seek this case to be investigated by the Lithuanian police.”

The Lithuanian Jewish Community said on its website that the graffiti “is the latest in a series of acts of antisemitic vandalism of Jewish sites and statues in Vilnius and Lithuania.”

The watchdog group StopAntisemitism.org tweeted in response to the graffiti, “Before the #Holocaust even started, the Lithuanian killing machine took preemptive steps to eliminate nearly 95 percent of Vilnius’ #Jewish population. This week we see the hatred towards Jews still is alive and well in #Vilnius!”

