Toyota Unit Partners With Israel’s OurCrowd in Search for Auto Tech

Toyota Tsusho, a unit of Japan’s Toyota Group, and Israeli venture investing platform OurCrowd said on Wednesday they formed a partnership to invest in autonomous driving startups.

The companies said they will seek startups that focus on sensors, image recognition, data compression and security as well as technologies in other sectors such as smart cities, medicine, digital health, environment, agriculture and big data.

OurCrowd will act as a technology scout in Israel and globally.