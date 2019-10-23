Wednesday, October 23rd | 24 Tishri 5780

October 23, 2019 10:38 am
Toyota Unit Partners With Israel's OurCrowd in Search for Auto Tech

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 5, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Pierre Albouy.

Toyota Tsusho, a unit of Japan’s Toyota Group, and Israeli venture investing platform OurCrowd said on Wednesday they formed a partnership to invest in autonomous driving startups.

The companies said they will seek startups that focus on sensors, image recognition, data compression and security as well as technologies in other sectors such as smart cities, medicine, digital health, environment, agriculture and big data.

OurCrowd will act as a technology scout in Israel and globally.

