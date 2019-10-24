Thursday, October 24th | 25 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Poll: 78% of British Jews Prefer ‘No-Deal Brexit’ to Jeremy Corbyn as PM

Australian Teenager Charged With Harassment and Making Death Threats Against Bullied Jewish Student and His Mother

Will ‘The Prince’ Dethrone ‘King Bibi’? Israeli Ex-Military Chief Aims at Premiership

Israel-Kazakhstan Relations Continue to Expand and Diversify Under New President

American Express Backs Israeli Natural Language Startup Voca.ai

One in Four Germans Believe Jews ‘Have Too Much Power,’ New Survey Reveals

Lawmakers Accuse Twitter of Allowing Content From Hamas and Hezbollah, Violating Law

Nvidia Partners With Israel-Based Blue White Robotics on Autonomous Vehicle Testing

As Mandate Passes to Netanyahu Rival Benny Gantz, All Eyes Now Turn to Mandelblit

IDF Destroys Terrorist’s Home for the Second Time, After PA Pays to Rebuild It

October 24, 2019 7:13 am
0

In Rochester and Elsewhere, Jewish Organizations Must Forcefully Fight Anti-Zionists

avatar by Melissa Landa

Opinion

A BDS protest in front of Carnegie Hall. Photo: Liberate Art.

The “Witness Palestine Film Festival” in Rochester, New York, is now celebrating its eighth year. In past years, the event lasted for one week and included three films. This year, the festival is much more elaborate, lasting for almost four weeks, and including five films, five panel discussions, and a culminating event with Palestinian food and a keynote speaker.

The selected films include The Lobby, Firefighters Under Occupation, The Great Book Robbery: Chronicles of a Cultural Destruction, and 1948: Creation and Catastrophe, which are all wrought with antisemitic imagery, portraying Jews as liars, oppressors, thieves, and colonizers.

Based on the success of its film festival, it seems that the festival organizer — Christians Witnessing for Palestine (CW4P) — is a well-funded, well-organized, and well-connected group. It also appears that over the past eight years, CW4P has faced no effective deterrence to its promulgation of anti-Israel propaganda.

Determined to change that fact, my Alliance for Israel colleagues and I made several attempts to engage the film festival’s various stakeholders and express our concern at their selection of films.

Related coverage

October 24, 2019 7:21 am
0

Fascism Is Not a Matter of Taste

At the signing of the notorious Hitler-Stalin Pact, Soviet Foreign Minister Molotov was asked to justify partnering with the Nazis....

Given that most of the films are being shown at the Little Theatre in downtown Rochester, we spoke to the theater’s management, who explained that they had rented the space to the festival organizers and that they had signed a contract, which they could not break.

We contacted the Downtown Presbyterian Church, which CW4P lists as its fiscal sponsor, but the reverend stated that he was not aware of the content of the films and was in no position to influence the festival in any way.

Unable to locate any contact information for CW4P itself, we then used an online form to send respectful messages to the festival organizers. Our messages expressed concern about their selection of films that demonize Israel and included suggestions of other films that offered a more balanced view.

For example, rather than showing Firefighters Under Occupation, which accuses Israel of impeding the efforts of Palestinian firefighters, we suggested the film Fire Lines, which chronicles the cooperation and collaboration between Israeli and Palestinian firefighters during the 2010 fire on Mount Carmel in Haifa.

We received no response.

Given the fact that the festival is in its eighth year and that some of the films were shown in past years, it is unlikely that the owners of the Little Theatre are unaware of the propagandist nature of the films. It is also highly unlikely that a religious institution would agree to act as a fiscal sponsor for an organization without being aware of its mission.

Furthermore, CW4P makes no effort to hide its contempt for Israel on social media, where it expresses traditional antisemitic tropes like blood libels and global conspiracies. A quick glance at its Facebook page, for example, exposes articles that accuse Israel of apartheid, “ethnic supremacy,” deliberately maiming Palestinians, and controlling American politics. There, “Christians Witnessing for Palestine” also articulates its support and alignment with the pro-BDS group Jewish Voice for Peace.

Amid all this, the Rochester Jewish community has largely remained silent. Some may not know about the film festival. Others believe that protesting such events inadvertently generates unwanted attention.

And yet it is precisely the absence of immediate and unequivocal objection to anti-Israel propaganda that has paved the way for the BDS movement to poison the minds of so many well-meaning Americans with such ease. The Jewish community’s silence has allowed this to happen, whether intentionally or not.

If Jewish organizations knowingly do not issue a response when the integrity of their community is being attacked, community members should organize themselves. Using grassroots efforts, they should publicly protest attacks on their identities as Jews and Zionists. When they do, they will educate participants about the offensive nature of the events, bring well deserved negative attention to the organizers and contributors, and generate a sorely needed feeling of pride and sense of collective responsibility.

Melissa Landa PhD has been addressing the pernicious tactics and goals of the BDS campaign for four years. Most recently, she founded and directs the new anti-BDS organization Alliance for Israel.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.