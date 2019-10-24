Thursday, October 24th | 25 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ahead of One-Year Anniversary of Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre, Surviving Rabbi Reflects on Shooting and Its Aftermath

Exclusive Canadian Private School Punishes Students for Antisemitic Behavior

Jump in World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ Rankings Hailed as ‘Great News’ for Israeli Economy

IDF Chief of Staff Warns of Potential Security Deterioration in Both North and South

Israeli Crowned Miss Congeniality at Miss Asia-Pacific Pageant in Philippines

Poll: 78% of British Jews Prefer ‘No-Deal Brexit’ to Jeremy Corbyn as PM

Australian Teenager Charged With Harassment and Making Death Threats Against Bullied Jewish Student and His Mother

Will ‘The Prince’ Dethrone ‘King Bibi’? Israeli Ex-Military Chief Aims at Premiership

Israel-Kazakhstan Relations Continue to Expand and Diversify Under New President

American Express Backs Israeli Natural Language Startup Voca.ai

October 24, 2019 3:56 pm
0

Jump in World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ Rankings Hailed as ‘Great News’ for Israeli Economy

avatar by Barney Breen-Portnoy

Cars drive on a highway as a train enters a station in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Corinna Kern.

Israel jumped 14 spots this year in the World Bank’s annual “Ease of Doing Business” rankings, which were published on Thursday.

The move from 49th to 35th place was celebrated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an “important achievement.”

“There is still a way to go,” he noted, “but the work that has been done by the Finance Ministry, including the accountant general, the Justice Ministry and our ministry is a very welcome effort that is changing the face of the Israeli economy.”

The rankings — of 190 economies across the globe — took into the account the regulatory environments in ten different realms: starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.

Related coverage

October 24, 2019 2:26 pm
0

IDF Chief of Staff Warns of Potential Security Deterioration in Both North and South

The IDF released its new five-year plan of operations on Thursday, with its chief of staff warning, “The situation is...

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon stated, “It seems that lowering taxes is one of the most important parameters in jumping us forward in the ranking. But this is great news for the Israeli economy. It is a signal. The messages are also for global markets and international investors: Come invest here. It is much easier to do business; there is much less bureaucracy. And, of course, [it is a message] for the international credit rating firms, which see that the State of Israel is moving in the right direction.”

Ronnie Chizkiyahu — the Finance Ministry’s accountant general – said, “Improving the ease of doing business will, in the end, lead us to greater productivity, which will accelerate growth. This is our goal.”

The top ten spots in the rankings were filled by New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Denmark, South Korea, the United States, Georgia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Sweden.

The bottom of the list was rounded out by Libya, Yemen, Venezuela, Eritrea and Somalia.

At #35, Israel was sandwiched between Azerbaijan and Switzerland.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.