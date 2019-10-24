Poll: 78% of British Jews Prefer ‘No-Deal Brexit’ to Jeremy Corbyn as PM

Despite strong sentiments in favor of remaining in the European Union, British Jews overwhelmingly prefer a “no-deal Brexit” over the prospect of Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn becoming prime minister.

In a survey conducted for The Jewish Chronicle, 78 percent of the respondents stated that they would choose no deal over Corbyn, with 12 percent disagreeing.

Jews also professed massive opposition to Labour under Corbyn’s leadership, with only seven percent saying they would support the party in the next elections.

Since Corbyn took charge of Labour in 2015, the party has been wracked by antisemitism scandals, leading to the expulsion or suspension of a host of members and officials, and tainting Corbyn’s image nationwide. Previous polls have shown that a majority of British Jews consider him to be personally antisemitic.

Dissident Labour MP Wes Streeting said of the new poll’s findings, “I’m afraid this poll reflects what I hear on the doorstep in my own community, but seeing it so starkly presented is devastating — not least for significant numbers of Jews who clearly want to vote Labour but can’t because of Jeremy Corbyn.”

“Given our very public failure to tackle antisemitism within our ranks, who can blame them?” he added.

The poll showed that 42 percent of respondents might vote for Labour if Corbyn was replaced.

MP Ian Austin, who quit Labour over the antisemitism issue, said, “This poll shows the shameful extent to which the Jewish community — which traditionally showed strong support for Labour — has been alienated by the racism which has poisoned the party under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.”

“Six times as many Jewish people would vote Labour with a different leader,” he noted, “so even if moderate MPs won’t get rid of him because it is the right thing to do, you’d have thought they would at least do it for electoral reasons.”

A spokesperson for the Jewish Labour Movement also weighed in, saying, “Jews voted two-to-one to Remain, but such is the level of mistrust and antipathy towards Jeremy Corbyn, our community thinks him becoming PM a greater threat than a calamitous no-deal Brexit.”

“If Labour ever needed a wake-up call to its failure to tackle institutional anti-Jewish racism, this should be it,” the spokesperson added. “Jews shouldn’t be forced to compromise their values just to feel safe as a community.”