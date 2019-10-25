One-Year Anniversary of Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre to Be Marked With Collective Moment of Remembrance

Commemorations will held across the world on Sunday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

“We observe on Sunday the anniversary of the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history, in which 11 innocent people were murdered simply because they were Jews,” Arthur Stark, chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman and CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, stated on Friday. “We mourn the lives lost and the senseless carnage wrought upon the co-located congregations Tree of Life, Dor Hadash and New Light one year ago. We stand in solidarity with the family and friends of those killed and injured and the entire Pittsburgh Jewish community.”

“This tragedy ended the age of innocence for American Jewry,” they added. “It can no longer be said that we are immune to the pandemic of antisemitism. We must learn from this tragedy and work to prevent further occurrences. Security at all communal institutions including synagogues, schools, and centers must be enhanced while we maintain them as inviting and open facilities. The Conference has taken several initiatives which we hope will yield a coordinated, efficient, national approach.”

“As we mark this solemn occasion, words and condolences are not enough. There must be action from all sectors of government and society. Jews and non-Jews alike must unite against antisemitism in all its forms, at home and abroad, if the increasingly urgent threat of global Jew-hatred is to be confronted,” Stark and Hoenlin concluded.

At 5 p.m. (US Eastern time) on Sunday, a public memorial service will take place in Pittsburgh.

People wishing to watch the event and participate in a collective moment of remembrance can do so by visiting www.pausewithpittsburgh.com.

“Rather than become desensitized to the terror of a never-ending cycle of senseless deaths, we must focus on doing what we do best: building and sustaining community that brings people together,” Mark Wilf, chair of the Board of Trustees of The Jewish Federations of North America, said.

Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of The Jewish Federations of North America, noted, “Nothing can erase what happened one year ago — but we can choose to stand even stronger and strive even further to demonstrate our resilience and strength as a People. Through the darkness of this tragedy we have seen a wave of solidarity, and we are gratified that it has sparked a movement of renewed unity.”

On Thursday, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers — who survived the massacre — reflected on the shooting and its aftermath in a video published online.