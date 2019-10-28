Erdogan ‘Dragging Turkey Down a Dangerous Path,’ Israel’s UN Envoy Charges

Israel’s UN envoy ripped Turkey on Monday for its military offensive against the Kurds in northern Syria and its support of Hamas.

Speaking at the Security Council’s monthly session on the Middle East, Ambassador Danny Danon noted, “Since our last meeting, [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has invaded northern Syria and caused instability in the region. As shocking as Erdogan’s recent aggression is, it should come as no surprise. For years now Erdogan has been destabilizing the region through violence and supporting terror organizations.”

“Erdogan is dragging Turkey down a dangerous, neo-Ottoman, imperialist path,” he charged.

The Turkish president, according to Danon, has “granted Hamas, a terror organization, political and financial support.”

“He has allowed it to continue to build its leadership and infrastructure on Turkish soil,” the Israeli diplomat continued. “He has turned Turkey into a safe haven for Hamas terrorists and a financial center for funneling money to subsidize terror attacks.”

“It is a disgrace to this body’s mandate that this council continues to target Israel instead of the atrocities performed by Erdogan,” Danon stated. “Recycling old arguments over and over against Israel instead of focusing on the devastation caused by Erdogan, as we sit here today, will not save the lives of the Kurdish people.”

“Israel warns against the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds, and calls upon the international community to take action and provide aid to the Kurdish people,” he declared.