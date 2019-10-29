Tuesday, October 29th | 30 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Elderly Jewish Man Assaulted in German Capital Weeks After Halle Synagogue Shooting

Ex-UN Envoy Nikki Haley Blasts Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders for Plan to Condition US Military Aid to Israel on Humanitarian Relief for Hamas-Ruled Gaza

‘No Similarity Between Antisemitism and BDS,’ New Swedish Foreign Minister Tells Pro-Israel Legislator

In Appeals to Diaspora, Gantz Emphasizes Jewish Unity, Netanyahu Pledges to Fight Rising Global Antisemitism

NFL Player Wears Star of David on Cleats in Memory of Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre Victims

Jewish Labour MP Targeted for Ouster by Corbyn Supporters Retains Her Seat: ‘Victory!’

Jewish Students Criticize Duke University Security After Pro-Palestinian Activists Disrupt Speech by Former Israeli FM Tzipi Livni

Prime Minister Hariri Resigns as Lebanon Crisis Turns Violent

Turkey Says Kurdish YPG Still in Syria Border Area as Deadline Looms

Volkswagen to Test Autonomous Vehicles in Tel Aviv in 2022, Says Executive

October 29, 2019 3:28 pm
0

In Appeals to Diaspora, Gantz Emphasizes Jewish Unity, Netanyahu Pledges to Fight Rising Global Antisemitism

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Benny Gantz, head of Blue and White Party (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, head of the Likud party. Photo: Gili Yaari / Flash90 and Noam Revkin Fenton / Flash90.

Blue and White party leader and former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, who is currently tasked with forming Israel’s next government, vowed on Tuesday to “embrace all streams of Judaism” and enact a plan for the establishment of an egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall.

“We are part of an inspiringly colorful mosaic of cultures and traditions,” Gantz said at a meeting of the Jewish Agency for Israel’s Board of Governors in Jerusalem. “I will nurture this pluralism.”

“I will promote the implementation of the Western Wall agreement,” he pledged. “Every time I go to the Western Wall, I look at the sea of stones — the different sizes and shapes — like the streams we have in Judaism. I’m telling you today, the Western Wall is long enough for all.”

The Western Wall deal was finalized several years ago, but strong opposition from the ultra-Orthodox parties in current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition has kept it on ice.

On Monday, Netanyahu also addressed the same Jewish Agency gathering, emphasizing the issue of rising antisemitism around the world.

Noting that he had now taken on the Diaspora Minister’s portfolio for himself, Netanyahu promised, “I intend to pass money from that office to the purpose of protecting Jewish communities from the rising scourge of violent antisemitism, and therefore that money will pass and it’s overdue.”

“But we have obviously other challenges: to battle the spirit — if that’s what it could be called — the evil spirit of antisemitism, to encourage and to demand from governments worldwide to fight it; to cooperate with them in fighting it,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.