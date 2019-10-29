Tuesday, October 29th | 30 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Elderly Jewish Man Assaulted in German Capital Weeks After Halle Synagogue Shooting

Ex-UN Envoy Nikki Haley Blasts Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders for Plan to Condition US Military Aid to Israel on Humanitarian Relief for Hamas-Ruled Gaza

‘No Similarity Between Antisemitism and BDS,’ New Swedish Foreign Minister Tells Pro-Israel Legislator

In Appeals to Diaspora, Gantz Emphasizes Jewish Unity, Netanyahu Pledges to Fight Rising Global Antisemitism

NFL Player Wears Star of David on Cleats in Memory of Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre Victims

Jewish Labour MP Targeted for Ouster by Corbyn Supporters Retains Her Seat: ‘Victory!’

Jewish Students Criticize Duke University Security After Pro-Palestinian Activists Disrupt Speech by Former Israeli FM Tzipi Livni

Prime Minister Hariri Resigns as Lebanon Crisis Turns Violent

Turkey Says Kurdish YPG Still in Syria Border Area as Deadline Looms

Volkswagen to Test Autonomous Vehicles in Tel Aviv in 2022, Says Executive

October 29, 2019 2:16 pm
0

Jewish Labour MP Targeted for Ouster by Corbyn Supporters Retains Her Seat: ‘Victory!’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Dame Margaret Hodge celebrates her reselection as MP for Barking, east London, Oct. 28, 2019. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

MP Dame Margaret Hodge, a prominent opponent of antisemitism within her own Labour party and an outspoken critic of its leader Jeremy Corbyn, has defeated an attempt by Corbyn backers to oust her from her seat.

Hodge, who is Jewish, simply tweeted “Victory!” after she was reselected as MP for Barking, in east London.

The attempt to topple Hodge began last month as the result of a campaign mounted by far-left activists within Labour who objected to her comments that she understood why British Jews might feel nervous about the prospect of Corbyn becoming prime minister.

The attempt to deselect Hodge was met by particular outrage when a discussion of the motion was scheduled for Yom Kippur Eve.

The Guardian reported that supporters hailed Hodge’s victory. The Board of Deputies of British Jews tweeted on Monday, “Congratulations to @MargaretHodge on her emphatic reselection. Trolls who opposed her reckoned without Margaret’s strength & popularity.”

“Not lost on anyone that Labour’s so-called ‘anti-racist’ leader missing in action as his drones tried to force out another Jewish MP,” the group said.

MP Ruth Smeeth of the Jewish Labour Movement said in the House of Commons, “I just want to put on record the fact that Margaret Hodge, the honorable (member) for Barking, has been reselected this evening, against an appalling attack by members of our party and I am delighted she remains a Labour candidate at the next general election.”

The Labour mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, tweeted, “Congratulations to @margarethodge — reselected by Labour members to continue her work representing the people of Barking and Dagenham in Parliament.”

News site PoliticsHome quoted an anonymous source described as a “Labour insider” as saying, “Margaret has been targeted by the antisemites in Labour but the community she has loyally served … has overwhelmingly shown they have her back and want her to keep fighting for them.”

Media personality and Jewish activist Rachel Riley tweeted, “Never underestimate a Jewish grandma! Margaret Hodge 2 … Corbyn’s racist outriders, 0.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.