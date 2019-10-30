Wednesday, October 30th | 1 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Belgium’s First Female Prime Minister is Also Jewish

Red Sox Hires Orthodox Jewish Executive as New Chief Baseball Officer

Arab Teen Attempts to Stab Police Officers in Jerusalem

Shame on Germany for Denying the Iranian Regime’s Antisemitism

We Must Not Grow Numb to the Yazidi Massacres

Jewish Survival: Making Music With What Remains

The Cost of Censorship on Facebook

Belgium’s Carnival of Hatred Is Still Going Strong

SJP’s Assault on Jewish Life at the University of Illinois

We Need a Comprehensive Strategy for Dealing With Radical Islamists

October 30, 2019 9:17 am
0

Arab Teen Attempts to Stab Police Officers in Jerusalem

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli security forces seen near the scene of an attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City on Oct. 28, 2019. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

JNS.org Israeli police arrested a 16-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem on Monday on suspicion of attempting to stab police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City, according to a police statement.

According to the statement, the suspect attempted to stab a group of police officers near Herod’s Gate before fleeing the scene.

The officers caught up with the suspect after a brief chase, opening fire and reportedly wounding him in the hand. No other injuries were reported.

In August, two Palestinian teens stabbed a policeman in Jerusalem’s Old City. Police shot at the attackers, killing one and wounding the other.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.