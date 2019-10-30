Arab Teen Attempts to Stab Police Officers in Jerusalem

Israeli police arrested a 16-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem on Monday on suspicion of attempting to stab police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City, according to a police statement.

According to the statement, the suspect attempted to stab a group of police officers near Herod’s Gate before fleeing the scene.

The officers caught up with the suspect after a brief chase, opening fire and reportedly wounding him in the hand. No other injuries were reported.

In August, two Palestinian teens stabbed a policeman in Jerusalem’s Old City. Police shot at the attackers, killing one and wounding the other.