Wednesday, October 30th | 1 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iraqi Prime Minister’s Main Backers Agree to Oust Him

WhatsApp Sues Israel’s NSO for Allegedly Helping Spies Hack Phones Around the World

New Report on Antisemitism at Columbia University, Barnard Points to a ‘Hotbed for Hate’

US Sanctions on Iran Threaten Access to Certain Medicines: Report

Justice Minister Blasts Leaks, Bias in Investigations Against Netanyahu

British PM Johnson Gambles on an Election to Decide the Fate of Brexit

Israeli Fighters Down UAV Over Gaza

Heads of Three Abrahamic Faiths Sign Historic Document Against ‘Mercy Killing’

Leaders of Private Synagogue in Dubai Remain Optimistic About Jewish Life in UAE

Turkey Sees YPG Withdrawal Incomplete; Joint Russian Patrols to Start Friday

October 30, 2019 10:34 am
0

Iraqi Prime Minister’s Main Backers Agree to Oust Him

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi arrives for the opening of Baghdad International Fair, Nov. 10, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Thaier al-Sudani / File.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s two main backers have agreed to work to remove him from office as protests against his government gained momentum in Baghdad and much of the Shi’ite south only to be met with violence.

Populist Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who leads parliament’s largest bloc, had asked Abdul Mahdi to call an early election. When the premier refused, he called on his main political rival Hadi al-Amiri to help oust him.

Amiri — who leads a parliamentary alliance of Iran-backed Shi’ite militia that holds the second-largest amount of seats in parliament behind Sadr’s alliance — issued a statement late on Tuesday agreeing to help oust the prime minister.

“We will work together to secure the interests of the Iraqi people and save the nation in accordance with the public good,” Amiri said in a statement.

Related coverage

October 30, 2019 9:36 am
0

Leaders of Private Synagogue in Dubai Remain Optimistic About Jewish Life in UAE

JNS.org - The leaders of a private synagogue in Dubai said they are hopeful about the future of Jewish life...

Abdul Mahdi took office just a year ago after weeks of political deadlock in which Sadr and Amiri both failed to secure enough votes to form a government. They appointed Abdul Mahdi as a compromise candidate to lead a fragile coalition government.

Mass protests driven by discontent over economic hardship and corruption have broken nearly two years of relative stability in Iraq. At least 250 people have been killed since the unrest started on Oct. 1.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.