Israeli Embassies Up Security Over Iran Attack Threat

JNS.org – Israeli embassies are reportedly increasing security due to growing fears of a possible Iranian terrorist attack on Israeli targets abroad.

The move comes amid increased tensions with Iran in the region and following its attack against Saudi Arabian oil facilities last month, Israeli public radio broadcaster Kan reported on Monday. Iran is now more aggressive and creative than before according to officials, Kan reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran on Monday of deploying precision-guided missiles in Yemen for use against Israel, adding that Tehran is already using Iraq, Syria and Lebanon for this purpose.

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Netanyahu said Iran’s aim was to be capable of targeting not only Israel, but any location in the Mideast, according to Reuters.

“Iran wants to develop precision-guided missiles that can hit any target in Israel within five to 10 meters,” said Netanyahu, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Israeli embassies around the world closed on Wednesday as diplomats launched a strike over a labor dispute between the worker’s committees in the foreign and security ministries and the Finance Ministry, Ynet reported.