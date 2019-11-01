Friday, November 1st | 3 Heshvan 5780

November 1, 2019 9:36 am
University of Oregon Accused of Not Reporting Anti-Semitic Incidents

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

Lillis Business Complex at the University of Oregon. Photo: Visitor7 via wiki commons.

JNS.org – The University of Oregon has been accused of not reporting antisemitic incidents on campus, according to a complaint filed with the US Department of Education against the school.

Not reporting such incidents could violate the Clery Act of 1990, which requires colleges and universities that receive federal funding to report crimes on or adjacent to campus.

The latest report listed only one hate crime in 2018, an assault based on the target’s sexual orientation.

The University of Oregon Hillel is neither on nor adjacent to the college campus.

November 1, 2019 9:42 am
“The University of Oregon has followed procedure,” University of Oregon Hillel Executive Director Andy Gitelson told JNS. “It doesn’t mean that an incident did not happen; it means that they followed what was required. We should be holding the Department of Education accountable to update their reporting requirements.”

Despite the omission of antisemitic incidents in the report, Jewish students at the university have received support from the school’s administration, said Gitelson, who added that even university leadership has participated in Hillel events, including on the High Holidays.

In 2018, the Hillel’s welcome sign was vandalized with “Free Palestine you f***s.”

