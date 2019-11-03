Sunday, November 3rd | 5 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Challenges to Israel’s Air Defenses ‘Growing More Complex,’ Says IAF Head

Bennett Says He’ll Sit in the Opposition to Avoid a Third Round of Elections

Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei Renews Ban on Talks With United States

Protesters Block Roads to Iraqi Port, Demand End to Foreign Meddling

Turkey Says Will Send Islamic State Prisoners to Home Countries

Trump Says More Information Soon to Be Released About White House’s Vindman

Anti-US Murals of Drone and Mickey Mouse Mark 1979 Tehran Embassy Takeover

Discord Between Blue and White, Likud Erodes Hope for National Unity Government

Delek, Noble Complete $520 Million Acquisition of EMG Gas Pipeline

Pro-Israel and Watchdog Groups Expose Support for Antisemitic Violence Within SJP

November 3, 2019 10:52 am
0

Delek, Noble Complete $520 Million Acquisition of EMG Gas Pipeline

avatar by Lior Gutman / CTech

View of the Israeli Leviathan gas field gas processing rig near the Israeli city of Caesarea, on January 31, 2019. Photo: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.

CTech – Tel Aviv-listed gas company Delek Group and Texas-based Noble Energy announced on Sunday the completion of a $520 million deal to acquire the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Co. (EMG) gas pipeline. Egyptian partner the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) paid $150 million, while Delek and Noble covered the rest. The deal gives the three companies, incorporated jointly as EMED, a 39% stake in the pipeline and a way to import gas from Israel to Egypt. Delek and Noble are the majority holders in Israeli natural gas fields Tamar and Leviathan.

In the announcement, the partners stated that the pipeline — used to stream gas from Egypt to Israel until a series of sabotage explosions during the Arab Spring took it out of commission — will be ready for commercial operations according to the previously decided upon terms. Last month, Calcalist reported that the Tamar and Leviathan partnerships signed new contracts with Dolphinus Holding Limited, to supply gas from Leviathan as of the end of 2019 and gas from Tamar six months after that.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.