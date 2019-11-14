Thursday, November 14th | 16 Heshvan 5780

November 14, 2019 11:09 am
0

Google Backs Israeli IoT Security Startup Armis

avatar by Meir Orbach / CTech

Journalists follow a news conference during the opening of the new Alphabet’s Google Berlin office in Berlin, Germany, January 22, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke.

CTech – Google has invested several million dollars in IoT security company Armis, one person familiar with the matter said to Calcalist on condition of anonymity. The investment was done through Google’s investment arm CapitalG Management Company, that person said.

Founded in 2015, Armis provides information security software for enterprise IoT systems, analyzing and classifying devices and their behavior to identify risks and protect information and systems. The company’s customers include New York-listed foodservice distributor Sysco, Samsung, and New York-listed pharmaceutical company Allergan. Armis has offices in Palo Alto, California and Tel Aviv.

In April, the company announced it had raised a $65 million funding round, bringing its total equity raised until then to $112 million.

