US Criticizes European Court Ruling Requiring Labeling of Certain Products

November 14, 2019 11:06 am
0

US Criticizes European Court Ruling Requiring Labeling of Certain Products

avatar by JNS.org

A red wine being poured into a wine glass to serve. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The United States on Wednesday faulted the Tuesday ruling by the European Court of Justice to require products coming from the West Bank, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights not to be labeled “made in Israel.”

Specifically, it noted the Psagot Winery case.

“The United States is deeply concerned by the EU requirement identified in the decision issued yesterday by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in the Psagot Case,” said US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. “The circumstances surrounding the labeling requirement in the specific facts presented to the court are suggestive of anti-Israel bias.”

“This requirement serves only to encourage, facilitate and promote BDS against Israel,” she continued. “The United States unequivocally opposes any effort to engage in BDS, or to otherwise economically pressure, isolate or otherwise delegitimize Israel.”

She added that the path towards resolving the Israel-Palestinian conflict is “through direct negotiations. America stands with Israel against efforts to economically pressure, isolate or delegitimize it.”

Jewish and pro-Israel groups slammed the court’s decision.

