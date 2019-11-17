Netanyahu: Gantz’s Plan to Form Minority Government With Arab Parties

On Saturday night, Netanyahu posted a video message on social media in which he asked Blue and White co-leaders and former Israel Defense Forces chiefs of staff Gabi Ashkenazi and Moshe Ya’alon: “Are you out of your mind? There is still time to stop this madness.”
Netanyahu took his message to the public on Sunday, inviting supporters via Twitter to take part in a gathering at the Tel Aviv Fairgrounds against a minority government “dependent on supporters of terrorism.”
“A minority government that is dependent on the Arab parties, who want to put our soldiers on trial as ‘war criminals’ = a danger to the State of Israel and a slap in the face of Israel Defense Forces soldiers,” wrote Netanyahu.
A government “dependent on supporters of Islamic Jihad and Hamas” would be “historically dangerous” to Israel, said Netanyahu, adding that he would personally attend the event.
Joint List leaders Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh have frequently been perceived as aligning with anti-Israel forces in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Authority.
While Blue and White has not denied that it is exploring the creation of a “transition government” should unity talks fail, Gantz called on Netanyahu on Sunday to participate in direct negotiations.
“Netanyahu, I noticed that you used the term ’emergency’ because there is a chance your government will end soon. So, no. The emergency is hundreds of missiles [being fired at] the citizens of the State of Israel. Netanyahu, internalize this: I will do everything [I can] to prevent you from dragging Israeli citizens to a third election,” Gantz wrote on Facebook on Sunday.
“I’ve said it all along and I call on you again today: Come to direct negotiations without your immunity bloc, with no tricks and no spin,” he added.
According to Channel 12, a minority government headed by Gantz is unlikely given that Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu party is unlikely to support it.