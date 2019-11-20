Wednesday, November 20th | 23 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Too Much Politics?

GWU Students Pass Antisemitism Resolution, Strike Out Some Language on Israel

Dozens of University of Toronto Faculty Call Out ‘Antisemitic BDS Movement,’ Urge Adoption of IHRA Definition

Synagogues Were Among Planned Targets of Convicted UK Teenage Neo-Nazi

The Palestinian Authority’s Corruption Dooms Chances for Peace

Right-Wing Holocaust Denial — in America

US Recognizes Settlement Truth

Israel’s Political Deadlock Deepens, as Centrist Gantz Fails to Form Government

Political Advocacy Journalism Distorts Coverage of US Policy on Settlements

Trump Shift on Israeli Settlements Fulfills Wish List of Evangelical Base

November 20, 2019 4:34 pm
0

Dozens of University of Toronto Faculty Call Out ‘Antisemitic BDS Movement,’ Urge Adoption of IHRA Definition

avatar by Shiri Moshe

University College, University of Toronto. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Dozens of University of Toronto faculty members urged President Meric Gertler on Tuesday to root out antisemitism on their campus, which they warned had worsened after a student union formally backed the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) campaign.

The faculty call came after the university’s Graduate Students’ Union (GSU) said its Executive Committee may be reluctant to support a motion to bring kosher food to campus because the initiative was being spearheaded by a “pro-Israel” group — namely Hillel, the largest Jewish club on campus.

The GSU Executive Committee has since said it was “deeply sorry for the harm” caused by its response, which has been widely decried as antisemitic.

Professor of dentistry Howard Tenenbaum and 20 other faculty co-signers dismissed this apology as “tepid at best” in their letter, which was endorsed by 30 additional faculty members since its submission to Gertler on Tuesday morning, according to B’nai Brith Canada. The Jewish civil rights group was involved in organizing the letter.

Related coverage

November 20, 2019 6:55 pm
0

GWU Students Pass Antisemitism Resolution, Strike Out Some Language on Israel

Student leaders at George Washington University in Washington, DC, called for action against antisemitism on their campus in a motion...

“Since 2012, when the UTGSU endorsed the antisemitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and committed student funds to this discriminatory campaign through the formation of its BDS Committee — dedicated solely to the delegitimization of the world’s only Jewish State — the situation on campus for Jewish students has continuously worsened, culminating into this most recent episode,” the faculty warned.

The original GSU vote to adopt the BDS campaign, which has been denounced by major Jewish communal representatives in North America for denying the Jewish people’s right to self-determination and advancing antisemitic tropes, sparked some controversy at the time. Supporters say the campaign aims to promote Palestinian rights and redress historical injustices surrounding Israel’s creation.

A complaint against the GSU BDS committee was brought forward by a Jewish graduate student to the University Complaint and Resolution Council for Student Societies (CRCSS), “yet has been stymied at every turn,” the faculty letter noted. “The very bodies intended to protect UofT students have been weaponized against the Jewish student population, with nary a word or any action of consequence from the university’s administration.”

The signatories urged the university to condemn and investigate the GSU to determine whether antisemitism informs its policies and campaigns, cooperate with Jewish groups to secure kosher food access on campus,  expedite the CRCSS complaint issued against the GSU BDS committee, and adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which has been endorsed by the Canadian government.

Representatives for the university, GSU and the CRCSS did not respond to The Algemeiner‘s request for comment by press time.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.