Iran is Planning Attacks Against Israel, Warns Netanyahu

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Iran is planning attacks against Israel, and that “all necessary actions” are being taken to prevent them.

“Iran’s aggression in our region, and against us, continues,” said Netanyahu, according to an AFP report.

“We are taking all necessary actions to prevent Iran from entrenching here in our region. This includes the activity necessary to thwart the transfer of lethal weaponry from Iran to Syria, whether by air or overland,” he said, according to the report.

“We will also take action to thwart Iran’s effort to turn Iraq and Yemen into bases for launching rockets and missiles” at Israel, he added.

Netanyahu spoke as US General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was in Israel meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi.

Separately, Reuters reported on Monday that Iranian officials had planned the Sept. 14 attack on the world’s biggest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia for months.

“Details were discussed thoroughly in at least five meetings and the final go ahead was given” by early September, Reuters quoted an Iranian official as saying.

“Agreement on [Saudi] Aramco [as the target] was almost reached unanimously,” the official said. “The idea was to display Iran’s deep access and military capabilities.”

One of the officials who spoke with Reuters said Iran was delighted with the outcome of the attack, and that it had also thumbed its nose at the United States.