Walmart Is Recruiting Cashiers in Jerusalem

CTech – American retailer Walmart Inc. is recruiting cashiers, food handlers, pharmacists, and merchandise stockers in Jerusalem, according to various job listings posted by Walmart on LinkedIn over the past few weeks. The listings suggest that Walmart intends to open its first location in Israel in the very near future. Walmart could be the first American mega-retailer to set up shop in Israel.

Walmart has yet to respond to Calcalist’s request for comment.

In early 2018, Calcalist reported that representatives of Walmart had visited Israel to look into the possibility of opening a branch in the country.

Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores in 27 countries, including Canada, China, Costa Rica, and the UK. The company also operates more than 400 stores in South Africa and 12 other sub-Saharan countries under the banner Massmart, according to the company’s website.

In March, Calcalist reported that Walmart CEO Doug McMillon arrived in Israel accompanied by a delegation of senior company officials to meet with Israeli officials and local startups.