Tuesday, December 3rd | 5 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

French Lawmakers Adopt Definition of Antisemitism That Includes Anti-Zionism

UK Jewish Groups Skeptical After Labour’s Corbyn Says ‘Sorry’ for ‘Everything That Has Happened’ Regarding Antisemitism

Bethlehem Set for a Happy Christmas: More Rooms, More Inns and Part of Its Manger Back

You Can’t Make Peace With Antisemites

Don’t Forget the Jewish Refugees From Arab and Muslim Lands

Professors Continue to Advocate for BDS on Campus

Israel on the Golan Heights Benefits the United States

Prison Radicalization Is a Recurring Global Threat

Suspect Arrested After Vandalization of Historic DC Synagogue

Israel’s UN Envoy Slams International Community for Adopting ‘Palestinian Way,’ Calls for UN Recognition of Jewish Refugees

December 3, 2019 12:28 pm
0

Brown University Committee on Corporate Responsibility Votes in Favor of BDS

avatar by JNS.org

The campus of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Advisory Committee on Corporate Responsibility in Investment Policies (ACCRIP) at Brown University in Providence, RI, voted on Monday in favor of the BDS movement that aims to boycott Israel.

The final tally of the committee was six in favor, two against and one abstention.

The ACCRIP, which consists of university students, faculty, staff and alumni, vote on resolutions surrounding “ethical and moral issues or issues of alleged social harm with respect to the activities of corporations in which the University is an investor,” according to its website.

The resolution consisted of the following language:

We recommend that the Brown Corporation exclude from Brown’s direct investments, and require Brown’s separate account investment managers to exclude from their direct investments, companies identified as facilitating human rights violations in Palestine. In addition, the Investment Office will share with all investment managers the University’s desire to adhere to this investment philosophy. We recommend that the Corporation and Brown’s separate account investment managers maintain the withdrawal of investments from said companies until they cease to engage in social harm …

The vote occurred several months after Brown students voted overwhelmingly in favor of a referendum, calling on the school to separate itself from companies that conduct business with the State of Israel.

Brown University has 1,000 Jewish undergraduates and 200 Jewish graduates, according to Hillel InternationalChabad at Brown also serves Jewish students on campus.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.