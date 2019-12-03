Intel in Advanced Talks for Habana Labs Acquisition for Over $1 Billion
by Meir Orbach / CTech
CTech – Intel is in advanced negotiations for the acquisition of artificial intelligence chip developer Habana Labs Ltd., according to one person familiar with the matter who spoke to Calcalist on condition of anonymity. The valuation negotiated is between $1 billion and $2 billion, the person said. If the deal is completed, it will be Intel’s second-largest acquisition of an Israeli company, following its $15.3 billion acquisition of automotive chipmaker Mobileye in 2017.
Habana Labs has a research and development center in Gdańsk, Poland, and employs 150 people overall in Israel, Poland, and San Jose, California. Among its products is Goya, a line of processors for artificial intelligence applications. In June, the company announced Gaudi, an AI training processor.
Intel employs 12,000 people in Israel directly and another 1,100 through its subsidiary Mobileye. A large part of its local employees is based in its Haifa research and development center, where many of Intel’s main chips are developed.