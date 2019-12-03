Intel in Advanced Talks for Habana Labs Acquisition for Over $1 Billion

An Intel spokesperson has stated that the company does not respond to rumors.

Habana Labs has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2016, Habana Labs develops processors optimized for artificial intelligence applications. The company was founded by David Dahan and Ran Halutz, both former executives at PrimeSense Limited, acquired by Apple for $360 million in 2013. Habana raised $120 million to date, $75 million of the sum in a November 2018 round led by Intel Capital. Other investors include San Francisco-based WRV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Battery Ventures.