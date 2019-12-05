National University of Singapore Partners With Tel Aviv University on Quantum Research
by Adi Pick / CTech
CTech – The National University of Singapore (NUS) has signed an agreement for scientific cooperation in the fields of science and quantum research with Tel Aviv University, the latter announced Wednesday.
No additional details of the collaboration were disclosed.
The collaboration will be funded through Singapore’s National Research Foundation (NRF) under under the Singapore Prime Minister’s Office.
In September, Tel Aviv University inaugurated a new Center for Quantum Science and Technology.