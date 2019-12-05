Thursday, December 5th | 8 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Norway Threatens Palestinian Aid Cut Over Racism, Violence in Textbooks

Israel’s UN Mission Commemorates Expulsion of Middle Eastern and North African Jews

‘The Trouble With Jews Today’: UK Newspaper Embroiled in Antisemitism Row Over Trendy Philosopher’s Op-Ed Attacking Israeli ‘Occupation’

Comedian Tiffany Haddish Throws Lavish ‘Black Mitzvah’ Party on Her 40th Birthday

Pro-Israel Democratic Group Slams Bernie Sanders for Failing to Disassociate Himself From Campaign Surrogate Linda Sarsour After Latest Antisemitic Outburst

88 Groups Urge US Education Dept. to Prevent Misuse of Taxpayer Funds to Boycott Israel

US Says Iran May Have Killed More Than 1,000 in Recent Protests

Israel Signs Deal to Provide Czech Republic With Missile Defense Technology

Top UK Jewish Group Welcomes Poll Showing Plurality of Britons Oppose Boycotting Israel

Iran Denounces EU Letter Raising Alarm About Its Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missiles as ‘Desperate Falsehood’

December 5, 2019 3:36 pm
0

Pro-Israel Democratic Group Slams Bernie Sanders for Failing to Disassociate Himself From Campaign Surrogate Linda Sarsour After Latest Antisemitic Outburst

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders applauds fellow panelist Lisa Sarsour, executive director at the Arab American Association of New York, during a discussion at the First Unitarian Congregational Society in Brooklyn, April 16, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson.

A top pro-Israel Democratic group has called out presidential candidate Bernie Sanders for failing to disassociate himself from prominent supporter Linda Sarsour following her latest antisemitic outburst.

“As Democrats committed to progressive values, we wish we could be praising Senator Bernie Sanders today for standing up to antisemitism,” Democratic Majority for Israel President Mark Mellman said on Thursday. “Instead, we are deeply saddened and completely appalled to see Senator Sanders standing with antisemitism by remaining silent and retaining Linda Sarsour as an ‘official surrogate’ of his campaign after she made yet another antisemitic statement.”

“Friday, at the American Muslims for Palestine Convention, Linda Sarsour claimed that Israel is ‘built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everybody else’ — a vicious, antisemitic lie that calls upon millennia-old stereotypes of Jewish superiority to undermine Israel and Zionism,” Mellman explained. “In fact, Israel is built on the idea that every people, including the Jewish people, is entitled to self-determination.”

“Sarsour sought to evade the controversy by issuing a non-apology for creating ‘confusion,’” he continued, referring to a Twitter thread published by Sarsour on Tuesday. “In fact, she was crystal clear, and she did not apologize for her vicious antisemitic statements, for trafficking in antisemitic language and stereotypes, or for maligning the identity of millions of American Jews.”

Related coverage

December 5, 2019 5:37 pm
0

Norway Threatens Palestinian Aid Cut Over Racism, Violence in Textbooks

The Norwegian parliament called on the Palestinian Authority on Thursday to remove violent, racist and antisemitic materials from its school...

“She posted another tweet, defending her statement, labeling criticism of it ‘a further attempt to paint the left in USA & UK as antisemitic,’ apparently associating herself with British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is regarded as antisemitic by a majority of British voters and by 86% of British Jews,” Mellman noted.

“Senator Sanders acknowledged recently in an op-ed that ‘some criticism of Israel can cross the line into antisemitism,’ and he assured readers saying, ‘I will always call out antisemitism when I see it,’” Mellman recalled. “It is deeply disheartening to see him remain silent in the face of unadulterated antisemitism coming from an official of his campaign.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.