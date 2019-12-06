Friday, December 6th | 8 Kislev 5780

December 6, 2019 2:04 pm
Ellie Cohanim Chosen to Serve as US State Department’s Deputy Antisemitism Envoy

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Ellie Cohanim and Elan Carr. Photo: Twitter.

Ellie Cohanim has been chosen to serve as the US State Department’s deputy special envoy for monitoring and combating anti-Semitism.

The pick was made public by Elan Carr, Cohanim’s new boss, on Friday.

Cohanim has a long professional record in advocacy and journalism fields.

Most recently, Cohanim was a senior vice president and correspondent at the Jewish Broadcasting Service (JBS).

Cohanim’s appointment does not require Senate approval.

