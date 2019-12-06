Ellie Cohanim Chosen to Serve as US State Department’s Deputy Antisemitism Envoy
by Algemeiner Staff
Ellie Cohanim has been chosen to serve as the US State Department’s deputy special envoy for monitoring and combating anti-Semitism.
The pick was made public by Elan Carr, Cohanim’s new boss, on Friday.
Proud to announce that Ellie Cohanim of New York has joined my team. Ellie will be a strong asset in combatting anti-Semitism around the world. Congratulations Ellie! We’re thrilled to have you on board! pic.twitter.com/8I0hYAMCAl
— U.S. Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism (@USEAntiSemitism) December 6, 2019
Cohanim has a long professional record in advocacy and journalism fields.
Most recently, Cohanim was a senior vice president and correspondent at the Jewish Broadcasting Service (JBS).
Cohanim’s appointment does not require Senate approval.