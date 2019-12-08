Sunday, December 8th | 10 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Columbia University, Tel Aviv University Partner to Offer Dual Degree Program

Poll Predicts UK Conservatives to Win Majority of 38 in Election: Sunday Times

Saudi Airman May Have Become Radicalized Before US Navy Base Attack

Iran Outlines Budget to Resist US Sanctions as Oil Exports Plunge

A Non-Aggression Pact Between Israel and Arab States Is a Good Place to Start

Iranian Port City Bears Brunt of Crackdown

Fighting for Control and Concessions: Hamas Pauses Border Riots to Quell Dissent

Judaism and Capitalism

Defense Secretary: US Military Has Enough Capability in Middle East for Now

Rocket Hits Iraqi Cleric’s Home Following Deadly Baghdad Attack

December 8, 2019 12:58 pm
0

Columbia University, Tel Aviv University Partner to Offer Dual Degree Program

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

Leigh Engineering Faculty Boulevard, Tel Aviv University. Photo: Ido Perelmutter via Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – Ivy League institution Columbia University has partnered with Tel Aviv University (TAU) to launch a new dual degree program, the former announced Thursday. The program will welcome its inaugural class in the fall of 2020.

As part of the program, students will spend their first two years at TAU, choosing their focus area in one of several fields including psychology, philosophy, Middle Eastern studies, and life sciences. For the third and fourth year of their studies, the dual degree students will enroll at Columbia’s School of General Studies (GS), where they will select one of Columbia’s liberal arts majors. At the end of the program, students will have earned two separate bachelor’s degrees from each institution. Classes at both institutions will be held in English.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.