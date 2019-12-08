Columbia University, Tel Aviv University Partner to Offer Dual Degree Program

CTech – Ivy League institution Columbia University has partnered with Tel Aviv University (TAU) to launch a new dual degree program, the former announced Thursday. The program will welcome its inaugural class in the fall of 2020.

As part of the program, students will spend their first two years at TAU, choosing their focus area in one of several fields including psychology, philosophy, Middle Eastern studies, and life sciences. For the third and fourth year of their studies, the dual degree students will enroll at Columbia’s School of General Studies (GS), where they will select one of Columbia’s liberal arts majors. At the end of the program, students will have earned two separate bachelor’s degrees from each institution. Classes at both institutions will be held in English.