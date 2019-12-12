Reeling Jewish Community Launches Fund for Jersey City Kosher Market Victims

The small Jewish community in the Greenville section of Jersey City — the location of the kosher supermarket that was deliberately targeted by two shooters on Tuesday — has launched a fund to assist the families of the victims of the atrocity.

Police in Jersey City have meanwhile set up a separate fund for the family of Detective Joseph Seals, the officer who lost his life during the attack, leaving a wife and five children.

Along with Seals, three other people were murdered in Tuesday’s incident: Leah Mindel Ferencz, 33, the co-owner of the store with her husband Moshe, and the mother of three children; Douglas Miguel Rodriguez Barzola, 49, a worker at the store who was married with an 11-year-old daughter; and Moshe Hirsch Deutsch, 24, who was shopping at the store at the time of the attack.

The Jewish community’s fund will provide assistance to the surviving members of the Ferencz family, help with funeral costs, rebuild the JC Kosher Market and install better security at Jewish locations, according to its organizers.

“We must love our brothers, our family, our neighbors in Jersey City by supporting them in this time of great pain and by comforting those who mourn,” the organizers said in a statement announcing the creation of the fund.

According to Chabad.org, over the past few years, “approximately 100 Hasidic Jewish families, priced out of Williamsburg and other Brooklyn neighborhoods, have settled in Jersey City. The JC Kosher Supermarket at 223 Martin Luther King Drive, with a small, yet visible, synagogue next door and a Chassidic school with some 40 children, have served as a hub and the heart of the growing community.”

Readers wishing to support the Jewish community’s fund should click here.

Readers wishing to support the family of Detective Seals as the Christmas holiday approaches are encouraged to send donations to: Mrs. Joseph Seals, c/o Jersey City Police Station, 191 Bergen Ave., Jersey City, NJ 07305.