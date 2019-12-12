Thursday, December 12th | 15 Kislev 5780

December 12, 2019 3:12 pm
Turkey Moves to Stop Israel From Building Undersea Gas Line to Europe

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

An Israeli offshore natural gas rig. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Turkey is attempting to stop Israel from laying a natural gas pipeline to Europe, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Turkey is claiming that the planned Israeli undersea pipeline infringes on an area claimed by Turkey under an economic agreement reached with Libya.

Turkey has officially asked the UN to recognize the agreement with Libya as a first step toward preventing Israel from building its own pipeline.

Kan reported that Turkey’s foreign minister commented that his country was prepared to respond powerfully against anyone who attempted to infringe Turkish sovereignty.

If successful, Turkey’s move would most seriously affect Greece and Cyprus, both allies of Israel, who, along with Italy, have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Jewish state on construction of the gas pipeline.

