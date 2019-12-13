Friday, December 13th | 15 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Egypt’s Strongman Extends Crackdown to a New Foe – Soap Operas

Golf: Saudi Arabia to Host First-Ever Women’s Tournament in March 2020

Inside the UAE’s Lobbying Efforts to Lift European Weapons-Export Bans

Israeli Tech Company Aims to Protect Vehicles From Hackers

‘Miracle’ Door That Prevented Yom Kippur Massacre at German Synagogue to Become Work of Art

House Panel Approves Charges, Trump on Brink of Impeachment

Ignoring Rest of World, UN General Assembly Approves Eight Anti-Israel Resolutions

Orthodox Leaders Floored by Amount of Donations Raised for Police Officer Slain in Jersey City

UK Jews Welcome Resounding Defeat of Corbyn in British Election; ‘You Should Never Have to Live in Fear Again,’ They Are Told

International Criminal Court Hints Palestinians May be Guilty of War Crimes Over ‘Pay for Slay’

December 13, 2019 12:56 pm
0

‘Miracle’ Door That Prevented Yom Kippur Massacre at German Synagogue to Become Work of Art

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Flowers and candles are seen outside the synagogue in Halle, Germany, Oct. 10, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting. Photo: Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch.

The enormous door at the entrance to the main synagogue in the central German city of Halle that withstood the neo-Nazi gunman who attempted to massacre worshipers on Yom Kippur this year is to be turned into a symbolic art object, the head of the Jewish community announced on Friday.

More than 50 people were attending services on Oct. 9 to mark Judaism’s holiest day when the gunman — Stephan Balliet — tried to break into the building, in an attack that was livestreamed on the internet.

Foiled by the heavy security door to the synagogue, Balliet subsequently murdered a 40-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man who were in the vicinity of the building.

The transformation of the door into an art work was announced by the head of Halle’s Jewish community, Max Privorozki, who added that the exact nature and location of the project was still to be determined.

Related coverage

December 13, 2019 12:32 pm
0

House Panel Approves Charges, Trump on Brink of Impeachment

A Democratic-controlled House of Representatives committee on Friday took Republican President Donald Trump to the brink of impeachment when it approved two...

“Maybe we will put the door in the courtyard outside, so that when you come to the synagogue, you can see how this door saved us,” Privorozki said.

The door had previously been hailed as the “miracle of Halle” by Bishop Friedrich Kramer of the Evangelical Church in Central Germany. But other observers took a more critical perspective, arguing that the security door’s effectiveness had masked the failure of German law enforcement agencies to properly protect the country’s Jewish communities.

“Only one door prevented the death of 50 Jews in the middle of Germany on the most holy day of the Jewish calendar,” Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Jeremy Issacharoff, commented in the wake of the attack.

According to the German news outlet Zeit on Friday, Halle’s Jewish community is now working with the police “to coordinate new security measures” for the synagogue.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.