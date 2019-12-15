Sunday, December 15th | 17 Kislev 5780

UN Unable to Confirm That Iranian Weapons Were Used in Saudi Oil Attack

December 15, 2019 10:58 am
avatar by JNS.org

UN headquarters in New York City. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The United Nations has been “unable to independently corroborate” that drones and missiles used in the attack of Saudi Aramco facilities in September “are of Iranian origin,” Secretary-General António Guterres told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

The United States, European nations and Saudi Arabia have all blamed the Sept. 14 attack on the Islamic Republic.

“At this time, it is unable to independently corroborate that the cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles used in these attacks are of Iranian origin,” he wrote in the report, according to Reuters.

The report also noted that Yemen’s Houthis weren’t behind the attack, despite claiming responsibility.

