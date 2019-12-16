NATO and Terrorism

Earlier this month, the leaders of the 29 NATO countries gathered in London to update the organization’s security strategy over the short and long terms.

The collective joint communique, entitled the “London Declaration,” highlighted NATO’s strategies to counteract China and Russia, and generic “terrorism” by both state and non-state actors.

Most astonishingly, however, the “London Declaration” did not:

Define “terrorism,” which can be both physical and cultural;

Mention non-state terrorist actors such as ISIS or Al-Qaeda (search the document for these terms here);

Mention Iran’s sponsorship of physical terrorism and cultural subversion throughout the world — and particularly in Europe;

Acknowledge that a prime threat to Europe is the metastasis of Islamist terrorism and cultural subversion, nor did it present a strategy to counteract this threat;

Discuss the fact that Turkey and Qatar finance the Muslim Brotherhood, the hub organization from which every major Sunni Islamist terrorist group in the world was born;

Discuss the fact that Saudi Arabia finances the worldwide spread of Wahabbism, which is similar to, but organizationally distinct from, the Muslim Brotherhood;

Discuss the problem of mass immigration in Europe, which has been facilitated by Turkey; or

Discuss the Islamist radicalization of Turkey, and its financing of the construction of hundreds, if not thousands of mosques, throughout Europe, Latin America, Africa, and beyond.

To its credit, the London Declaration discussed “irregular migration” (presumably from unnamed Middle Eastern countries), but presented no strategy to stop it, or to deport the Islamist terrorists and their supporters, who have already penetrated and settled in European countries. Below is the entirety of this passage:

(3) We, as an Alliance, are facing distinct threats and challenges emanating from all strategic directions. Russia’s aggressive actions constitute a threat to Euro-Atlantic security; terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a persistent threat to us all. State and non-state actors challenge the rules-based international order. Instability beyond our borders is also contributing to irregular migration. We face cyber and hybrid threats.

Since NATO has been constantly failing or unwilling to recognize the growing Islamic demographic and cultural/political threat, it stands no chance of successfully defending its peoples.

Until it decides to openly and honestly address the actual internal and external threats it faces, NATO has no chance of successfully defending the people in its member nations, who are forced to pay for this travesty.

Kenneth S. Abramowitz is the founder of SaveTheWest.