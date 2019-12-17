Tuesday, December 17th | 20 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Duke University Agrees to Address Antisemitism Concerns Following Education Dept. Complaint

President Trump, Antisemitism and the New York Times

Jersey City Board of Education Trustee Condemned for Blaming Kosher Market Shooting on Jews

IDF Thwarts Attempt by Palestinian Terrorist to Enter Southern Israel From Hamas-Ruled Gaza

Mariah Carey Sings ‘Dreidel Song’ With New Yorkers

US State Department Task Force Meets on Countering Hezbollah Activities

Belgian Politicians Are ‘Unfortunately’ Indifferent to Rising Antisemitism, Israeli Envoy in Brussels Declares

With Regulatory Approval at Hand, Streaming of Natural Gas From Israel to Egypt Will Begin in Two Weeks

Intel Has AI on Its Sights and Israel’s Habana Labs Can Help It Hit the Mark

Top UK Jewish Group Demands Action on Antisemitic Conduct of Five Newly-Elected MPs

December 17, 2019 5:54 pm
0

Duke University Agrees to Address Antisemitism Concerns Following Education Dept. Complaint

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Duke University. Photo: Ilyse Whitney / CC BY 2.0.

The US Department of Education resolved a complaint this month against Duke University, which has agreed to take several steps to address concerns over antisemitism stemming from a March conference on Gaza, the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) announced.

The ZOA first filed a complaint with the Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) in April, which alleged that Duke and the University of North Carolina (UNC) may have “misused federal funds” by sponsoring the conference at UNC’s flagship Chapel Hill campus. The conference was accused of being “reportedly one-sided and hostile to Israel,” and condemned for including a controversial performance by Palestinian rapper Tamer Nafar.

“I need your help, I cannot be antisemitic alone,” Nafar was recorded telling audience members at the event. “Think of Mel Gibson. Go that antisemitic,” the rapper added while performing a self-described “antisemitic song.”

Several antisemitic flyers referring to “an evil Jewish plot” were found days later at a campus library.

Related coverage

December 17, 2019 5:14 pm
0

Jersey City Board of Education Trustee Condemned for Blaming Kosher Market Shooting on Jews

A top US Jewish civil rights group condemned on Tuesday a local education official who blamed last week's deadly mass...

OCR agreed to probe both Duke and UNC over the incident, though both schools sought to resolve the issues brought forward in ZOA’s complaint before the investigation concluded. UNC endorsed a resolution agreement with OCR this past October, which required it to take a number of steps to ensure students do not face a hostile environment.

According to documents shared by ZOA, Duke has recently entered into a similar agreement. In a December 10 letter to ZOA National President Morton Klein and Susan Tuchman, director of the group’s Center for Law and Justice, the OCR’s chief regional attorney announced that Duke signed a resolution agreement on December 3.

The agreement requires the school to publish a community-wide statement expressing no tolerance for “prohibited harassment,” which will also specifically call out antisemitism. The university further committed to ensure that its policies continue addressing harassment based on race or national origin, to “provide a description of the forms of anti-Semitism that can manifest in the University environment,” and to continue responding “to incidents of anti-Semitic harassment or discrimination.”

For the next two academic years, Duke also agreed to include its policies on prohibited harassment, including antisemitism, in each training or orientation session offered to the campus community, and to host at least one annual meeting providing students, faculty, and staff the chance to discuss concerns over harassment with administrators.

Notably, Duke’s agreement with OCR does not include an admission of wrongdoing. In its letter to ZOA, the OCR noted that the university “promptly took a number of steps to respond to the performance and the numerous complaints” it received in its wake, primarily from alumni and parents of current students. These included statements issued by university leaders condemning antisemitism and Nafar’s performance, as well as a March training session carried out by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Jewish civil rights group.

In a statement on Tuesday, ZOA’s Klein and Tuchman applauded Duke for its cooperation with OCR to resolve the complaint, as well as the recent passage of an executive order on antisemitism, “which makes it even clearer that our government is committed to fighting this ugly hatred here in the U.S. and around the world, especially on our college campuses.”

The OCR is currently headed by Kenneth Marcus, a veteran advocate against campus antisemitism. Under his tenure, the office has opened several complaints over allegations of anti-Jewish discrimination, including at Rutgers University and New York University.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.