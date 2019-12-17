Tuesday, December 17th | 20 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Duke University Agrees to Address Antisemitism Concerns Following Education Dept. Complaint

President Trump, Antisemitism and the New York Times

Jersey City Board of Education Trustee Condemned for Blaming Kosher Market Shooting on Jews

IDF Thwarts Attempt by Palestinian Terrorist to Enter Southern Israel From Hamas-Ruled Gaza

Mariah Carey Sings ‘Dreidel Song’ With New Yorkers

US State Department Task Force Meets on Countering Hezbollah Activities

Belgian Politicians Are ‘Unfortunately’ Indifferent to Rising Antisemitism, Israeli Envoy in Brussels Declares

With Regulatory Approval at Hand, Streaming of Natural Gas From Israel to Egypt Will Begin in Two Weeks

Intel Has AI on Its Sights and Israel’s Habana Labs Can Help It Hit the Mark

Top UK Jewish Group Demands Action on Antisemitic Conduct of Five Newly-Elected MPs

December 17, 2019 4:08 pm
0

IDF Thwarts Attempt by Palestinian Terrorist to Enter Southern Israel From Hamas-Ruled Gaza

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A Palestinian terrorist attempted to enter southern Israel from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, Dec. 17, 2019. Photo: Screenshot.

In the first incident of its kind in some time, an attempted infiltration of southern Israel by a terrorist from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip was thwarted by the IDF on Tuesday.

The Israeli news site Mako reported that an armed Palestinian approached the border fence and was subsequently targeted by an Israeli military aerial vehicle.

The infiltrator who was fired upon was believed to have been killed.

The occurrence followed a tense weekend that saw riots along the border fence, in which some Palestinians threw Molotov cocktails, damaging an IDF vehicle but injuring no one.

The Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas and not always a reliable source of information, claimed that five rioters were injured.

Tuesday’s incident also coincided with celebrations in Gaza marking the 32nd anniversary of the founding of Hamas.

Top Hamas official Fathi Hamad said, “The al-Qassam Brigades will soon unveil a new chapter in the battle with the occupation.”

“Hamas will cut down the hand of anyone trying to undermine Gaza’s security stability,” he pledged. “Hamas will remain a flame of glory and pride to the Palestinians.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.