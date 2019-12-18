Cyprus Becomes 17th Country to Adopt International Antisemitism Definition

Wednesday, December 18th | 20 Kislev 5780

December 18, 2019 4:24 pm
by Benjamin Kerstein

The flag of Cyprus. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The Republic of Cyprus announced on Wednesday that it had decided to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism.

The Cypriot government’s Press and Information Office announced that it was adopting the definition “as a useful guidance tool in education and training.”

“The Decision reaffirms the commitment of the Republic of Cyprus to promoting and fostering respect and diversity and to combating all forms of discrimination, racism and xenophobia, including antisemitism,” the statement added.

“With its adoption, Cyprus has become the 17th country in the world to adopt this definition joining the core of States fighting antisemitism and implementing educational and other policies that promote respect for diversity and combat all forms of racism,” said the statement.

The statement also noted that Cyprus has applied for observer status at the IHRA.

In response to the news, CEO of the American Jewish Committee David Harris tweeted, “When we visited Nicosia last month, our friend, Foreign Min. @Christodulides, told us that adopting the #IHRA Working Definition of #Antisemitism was high on the govt’s agenda. Now it’s been done.”

“Once again, #Cyprus has shown its leadership & friendship,” he stated.

Arthur Stark, chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman and CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, stated, “We welcome the announcement that the Republic of Cyprus has become the 17th country to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. This is an important moral declaration vital to the fight against Jew-hatred, and we look forward to more countries following the example set by Cyprus and others in the coming days. The scourge of antisemitism requires determined, bold, and immediate action from all.”

